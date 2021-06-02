Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,854 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,870 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Ebix worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBIX. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Ebix in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Ebix by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Ebix by 10.6% during the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ebix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ebix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBIX opened at $28.00 on Wednesday. Ebix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.83 and a 1 year high of $64.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $866.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.26). Ebix had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $290.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 110.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%.

Ebix Profile

Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand software and e-commerce services and solutions to insurance, financial, healthcare, and e-learning industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the area of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

