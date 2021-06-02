Victory Capital Management Inc. Invests $2.01 Million in Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 219,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.62% of Geospace Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GEOS. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Geospace Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Geospace Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Geospace Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Geospace Technologies by 1,239.9% during the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 26,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 24,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in Geospace Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $371,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Geospace Technologies alerts:

Shares of GEOS stock opened at $8.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.23 million, a P/E ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.28. Geospace Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $5.02 and a 12-month high of $12.40.

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.89 million for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.03% and a negative net margin of 14.89%.

Geospace Technologies Profile

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

Featured Article: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Geospace Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geospace Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.