Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,920 Shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,946 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,920 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.17% of German American Bancorp worth $2,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,927,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,787,000 after acquiring an additional 66,956 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 222,196 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,352,000 after buying an additional 50,459 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,552,000 after buying an additional 18,819 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 163,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,403,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 116,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,851,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

In other German American Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Clay W. Ewing sold 10,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $490,728.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,232,263.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director J David Lett sold 9,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total transaction of $393,142.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,356,805.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 39,127 shares of company stock valued at $1,853,856 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

GABC opened at $42.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.73. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.02 and a fifty-two week high of $51.11.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $53.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.90 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. German American Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

German American Bancorp Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

