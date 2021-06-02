Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,555 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,665 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,555 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 99.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 11.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the first quarter valued at about $650,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 97.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the first quarter valued at about $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

BL has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on BlackLine from $115.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of BlackLine from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.82.

In other news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total transaction of $156,757.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 45,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,120,645.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc Huffman sold 22,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.98, for a total value of $2,496,146.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,035,741.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 178,013 shares of company stock valued at $19,477,562. 10.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BL opened at $102.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.99 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.11. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.20 and a 1 year high of $154.61.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.07 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 19.79%. BlackLine’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

