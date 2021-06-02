Victory Oilfield Tech (OTCMKTS:VYEY) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VYEY)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.99. Victory Oilfield Tech shares last traded at $0.99, with a volume of 1,432 shares.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.78.

About Victory Oilfield Tech (OTCMKTS:VYEY)

Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc operates as an oilfield energy technology products company in the United States. The company offers patented oil and gas drilling products designed for enhancing well performance and extend the lifespan of the equipment. It also provides various hardbanding solutions to oilfield operators for drill pipe, weight pipe, tubing, drill collars, and grinding services.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Oilfield Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Oilfield Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.