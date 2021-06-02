VideoCoin (VID) Market Cap Hits $42.42 Million

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded 22.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 2nd. Over the last week, VideoCoin has traded 39.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. VideoCoin has a market cap of $42.42 million and approximately $641,973.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VideoCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000735 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aeternity (AE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 215% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded up 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $160.67 or 0.00424081 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00026712 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 36.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

VideoCoin Coin Profile

VideoCoin (CRYPTO:VID) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 152,389,646 coins. VideoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/videocoin . VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VideoCoin is www.videocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

VideoCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VideoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VideoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

