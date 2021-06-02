Vidya Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $863,851.00 (VIDYA)

Vidya (CURRENCY:VIDYA) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 1st. One Vidya coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000398 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Vidya has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. Vidya has a total market capitalization of $5.56 million and approximately $863,851.00 worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.54 or 0.00083342 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004900 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002730 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00021425 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $374.19 or 0.01021235 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,564.15 or 0.09727285 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.74 or 0.00092077 BTC.

About Vidya

Vidya (CRYPTO:VIDYA) is a coin. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2020. Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,153,636 coins. Vidya’s official website is team3d.io . Vidya’s official Twitter account is @team3d_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The project is designed to provide an emotion-driven, high-stakes entertainment experience through a new environment for crypto and traditional gamers – that brings real-world consequences to in-game decisions. The project also claims to gamify DeFi – it puts out traditional games that use a valuable, market-backed ERC-20 token called Vidya (VIDYA) as a medium of exchange along with escrow smart contracts to handle wagers in match-based games. The ecosystem is claimed to also be capable of supporting the oft-seen economic experiments and financial mechanics of almost any other DeFi project, whether as mechanics within our games themselves or as financial platforms outside of them. “

Vidya Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidya should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vidya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

