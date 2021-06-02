Vienna Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:VNRFY) Upgraded by HSBC to “Buy”

Vienna Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:VNRFY) was upgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS VNRFY opened at $5.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.59. Vienna Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $4.01 and a 1-year high of $6.34.
