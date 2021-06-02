Vienna Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:VNRFY) Upgraded by HSBC to “Buy”

Vienna Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:VNRFY) was upgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS VNRFY opened at $5.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.59. Vienna Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $4.01 and a 1-year high of $6.34.

About Vienna Insurance Group

Vienna Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services in life, health, and property and casualty areas in Central and Eastern Europe. The company provides motor own damage, rail vehicle own damage, aircraft own damage, transport, fire and natural hazards, third party liability, carrier, aircraft liability, general liability, credit, guarantee, legal expenses, assistance, marine, aviation, and travel health insurance products, as well as sea, lake, and river shipping own damage insurance.

