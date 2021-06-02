VIG Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $137.00 (VIG)

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. VIG has a market cap of $1.24 million and approximately $137.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIG coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, VIG has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About VIG

VIG (CRYPTO:VIG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 882,013,355 coins. VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VIG is vigor.ai . The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

Buying and Selling VIG

