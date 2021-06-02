VINchain Price Tops $0.0044 (VIN)

VINchain (CURRENCY:VIN) traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 2nd. In the last week, VINchain has traded 18.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One VINchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. VINchain has a market cap of $2.59 million and approximately $149,446.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get VINchain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.52 or 0.00081371 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004790 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00021251 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.04 or 0.01021388 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,556.43 or 0.09483432 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00051220 BTC.

VINchain Profile

VINchain is a coin. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. VINchain’s official website is vinchain.io . The official message board for VINchain is vinchain.io/blog . The Reddit community for VINchain is https://reddit.com/r/VinChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VINchain is creating a blockchain database of used vehicles information that is accessible by everyone. The VinChain Token is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on all the apps in the VinChain platform. “

VINchain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VINchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VINchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VINchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VINchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VINchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.