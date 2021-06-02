Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.46.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Virgin Galactic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

In other Virgin Galactic news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 1,484,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total value of $39,860,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPCE. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 8,297 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Virgin Galactic stock opened at $28.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 0.38. Virgin Galactic has a 52-week low of $14.21 and a 52-week high of $62.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.36.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.24). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.86) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Virgin Galactic will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

