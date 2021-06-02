Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP cut its position in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,200 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.11% of Virgin Galactic worth $8,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Virgin Galactic by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. 21.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SPCE opened at $28.88 on Wednesday. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.21 and a 1-year high of $62.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.36.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.24). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.86) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPCE. Truist Securities began coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Truist began coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Alembic Global Advisors raised Virgin Galactic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised Virgin Galactic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.79.

In other Virgin Galactic news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 1,484,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total transaction of $39,860,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

