Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Trading 10% Higher

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) shares traded up 10% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.77 and last traded at $31.77. 310,115 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 19,943,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.88.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.79.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.36. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of -20.51 and a beta of 0.38.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.24). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.86) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Virgin Galactic news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 1,900,000 shares of Virgin Galactic stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total transaction of $51,262,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPCE. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Virgin Galactic by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 21.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

