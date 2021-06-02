Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Increases Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This is a boost from Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund’s previous dividend of $0.11.

Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,674. Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $18.61 and a fifty-two week high of $29.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.96.

In other news, Director Alan Rappaport purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.76 per share, for a total transaction of $41,640.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Featured Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.