Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Declares $0.04 Dividend

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of NYSE:NCZ traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.10. The stock had a trading volume of 948,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,849. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $3.74 and a 1 year high of $5.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.05.

About Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

