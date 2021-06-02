Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) to Issue $0.04 Dividend

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of NCV traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.83. 298,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,185. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.72. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.23 and a 1 year high of $6.03.

About Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

