Visor.Finance (VISR) Trading 8.7% Lower Over Last Week

Visor.Finance (CURRENCY:VISR) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. In the last seven days, Visor.Finance has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. One Visor.Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $1.56 or 0.00004161 BTC on major exchanges. Visor.Finance has a market cap of $49.13 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of Visor.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00081716 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004805 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002671 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00021248 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.53 or 0.01021472 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,575.38 or 0.09547398 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00051066 BTC.

Visor.Finance Profile

Visor.Finance (VISR) is a coin. Visor.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,528,108 coins. Visor.Finance’s official Twitter account is @VisorFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Visor provides the ability to interact with DeFi protocols through an NFT in order to enhance the discovery, reputation, safety and programmability of on-chain liquidity. “

Buying and Selling Visor.Finance

