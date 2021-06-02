Vitae (VITAE) Price Reaches $1.19 on Top Exchanges

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. Vitae has a market cap of $23.16 million and $3.31 million worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vitae has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. One Vitae coin can now be purchased for $1.19 or 0.00003165 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Vitae Profile

Vitae (VITAE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 24,072,502 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vitae’s official website is www.vitaetoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Vitae is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Vitae features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Developed with a purpose to change the world and bring freedom back to you! Providing a NEW AGE social rewards network to give opportunity for financial freedom. Vitae is not just a token. Much like life, it has a purpose. This purpose is to provide prosperity through POS (Proof Of Stake), Master Node, Super Node, and our own Social Rewards Website. “

Vitae Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vitae should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vitae using one of the exchanges listed above.

