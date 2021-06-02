Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) to report $0.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Vocera Communications’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. Vocera Communications reported earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Vocera Communications will report full year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.59. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.88. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Vocera Communications.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $48.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.62 million. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a positive return on equity of 0.85%.

Several research analysts have commented on VCRA shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Vocera Communications in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vocera Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.38.

Shares of VCRA opened at $34.09 on Wednesday. Vocera Communications has a 12 month low of $18.93 and a 12 month high of $55.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.33 and a beta of 0.12.

In other Vocera Communications news, EVP Paul T. Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $81,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,310,137.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 24,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total transaction of $977,674.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,320 shares of company stock worth $2,957,852 over the last three months. 1.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Vocera Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Vocera Communications in the first quarter worth $129,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

