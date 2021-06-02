Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 55,256 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,620,659 shares.The stock last traded at $18.39 and had previously closed at $18.44.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.93. The company has a market capitalization of $51.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.5491 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. This is an increase from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Vodafone Group’s payout ratio is presently 113.83%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOD. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,351 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Vodafone Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,789 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vodafone Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,859 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vodafone Group by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,945 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

