Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG Boosts Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,414 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 4.8% of Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $124.28 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $79.73 and a one year high of $145.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.87.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

