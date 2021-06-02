Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $49.55

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $49.55 and last traded at $49.39, with a volume of 47940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.82.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VNO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (down from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.86.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.82 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.85.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.57). Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $379.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.79%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $316,000. Gillson Capital LP purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $4,373,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 2,629.3% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 423,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,223,000 after purchasing an additional 407,996 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 9.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,591,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,623,000 after purchasing an additional 217,570 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 13.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 368,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,727,000 after acquiring an additional 42,418 shares in the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

