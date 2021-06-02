voxeljet AG (NASDAQ:VJET) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

voxeljet AG (NASDAQ:VJET) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 49,000 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the April 29th total of 39,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of VJET opened at $15.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.33. voxeljet has a twelve month low of $4.66 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.52 million, a P/E ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $10.57 million during the quarter. voxeljet had a negative net margin of 96.79% and a negative return on equity of 89.91%.

VJET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of voxeljet in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of voxeljet in a report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of voxeljet in the 1st quarter valued at $299,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in voxeljet in the first quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in voxeljet by 76,660.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 30,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

voxeljet Company Profile

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

