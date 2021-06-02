Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) Declares $0.01 Dividend

Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.0067 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th.

NYSE:PPR remained flat at $$4.67 on Wednesday. 545,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,709. Voya Prime Rate Trust has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $4.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.62.

In other Voya Prime Rate Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 194,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total value of $899,099.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 539,704 shares of company stock valued at $2,501,433.

Voya Prime Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

