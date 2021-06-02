W Green Pay Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $12,982.00 (WGP)

W Green Pay (CURRENCY:WGP) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. W Green Pay has a market cap of $114,759.96 and $12,982.00 worth of W Green Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One W Green Pay coin can now be bought for about $0.0065 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, W Green Pay has traded 21% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.00 or 0.00082412 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004781 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00021433 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $387.03 or 0.01029050 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,608.58 or 0.09594671 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00052245 BTC.

About W Green Pay

W Green Pay (WGP) is a coin. W Green Pay’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,630,267 coins. The official website for W Green Pay is wpay.sg . The Reddit community for W Green Pay is /r/WGreenPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for W Green Pay is medium.com/wgreenpay . W Green Pay’s official Twitter account is @WGreenPay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “W-Foundation adopts blockchain technology to expand HOOXI Campaign globally to promote environmental sustainability – a major component of the United Nations (UN)’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set as the 2030 Agenda. In specific, W-Foundation supports the promotion of voluntary climate actions including compensation of emissions through UNFCCC-recognized carbon credits, and the Climate Neutral Now initiative, and the pledge made by of the Korean government at Copenhagen Accord in 2009, to reduce GHG (Greenhouse Gas) emission by 37% by 2030. HOOXI mobile application is a gamified mobile social network service that encourages the public to perform and share results of greenhouse gas emissions reduction missions. “

Buying and Selling W Green Pay

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as W Green Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire W Green Pay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy W Green Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

