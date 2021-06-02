Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Purchases 1,782 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVX traded up $0.70 on Wednesday, hitting $107.35. 183,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,679,255. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.84. The company has a market capitalization of $206.98 billion, a PE ratio of -25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.11. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.74.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

