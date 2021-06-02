Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Purchases Shares of 29,465 Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,192,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in Hologic by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 153,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,395,000 after buying an additional 86,300 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Hologic by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 119,092 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,841,000 after purchasing an additional 11,838 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Hologic by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 243,102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,082,000 after purchasing an additional 5,761 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 223.1% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 190,756 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,188,000 after acquiring an additional 131,724 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $260,145.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,613 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,377.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

HOLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Hologic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $61.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,246,339. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.39. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.19 and a 1 year high of $85.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 35.86% and a return on equity of 71.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 103.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

