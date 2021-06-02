Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Sells 3,949 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lowered its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,949 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $2,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 1.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,176,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,687,000 after acquiring an additional 166,131 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,295,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 47.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 18,058 shares in the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Alpha Family Trust increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 16.9% in the first quarter. Alpha Family Trust now owns 172,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,344,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Dynatrace news, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 99,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total transaction of $5,018,288.23. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 168,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,470,696.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total transaction of $2,987,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 699,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,992,669.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 314,451 shares of company stock worth $15,788,773. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.52.

Shares of Dynatrace stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.44. 6,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,097,963. The firm has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 197.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.03. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.83 and a 1-year high of $56.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $196.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Dynatrace’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

