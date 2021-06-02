Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Sells 756 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP reduced its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 76.2% in the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of UPS stock traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $211.82. 30,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,638,040. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $184.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $192.52. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.98 and a fifty-two week high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.57%.

Several research firms have issued reports on UPS. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $224.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday. Vertical Research initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.75.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.