Wall Street Games 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.44 Million (WSG)

Wall Street Games (CURRENCY:WSG) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. During the last week, Wall Street Games has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar. One Wall Street Games coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Wall Street Games has a total market capitalization of $6.49 million and $1.44 million worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.57 or 0.00070124 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.25 or 0.00283091 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.49 or 0.00186065 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $465.18 or 0.01227818 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003695 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,905.55 or 1.00050488 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00032569 BTC.

Wall Street Games Coin Profile

Wall Street Games’ total supply is 997,821,336,590,472 coins and its circulating supply is 134,571,336,590,472 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken

Buying and Selling Wall Street Games

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wall Street Games directly using U.S. dollars.

