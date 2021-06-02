Wallbridge Mining (OTCMKTS:WLBMF) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WLBMF) shot up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.54 and last traded at $0.52. 273,850 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 267,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Wallbridge Mining in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Wallbridge Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WLBMF)

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, discovery, development, and production of metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and nickel deposits, as well as platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Fenelon gold property located in the province of Quebec, Canada.

