Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Position Lifted by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,262 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,775 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up 0.8% of Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $10,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Randall L. Stephenson acquired 7,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $129.63 per share, with a total value of $1,001,391.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,966.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,549,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.27, for a total transaction of $220,488,338.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,120,476.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,991,985 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,338,793. 50.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WMT. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.20.

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.26. 241,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,900,267. The stock has a market cap of $397.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.46. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.01 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

