Wanchain Price Up 1.7% Over Last 7 Days (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.94 or 0.00002478 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $158.70 million and $5.21 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00051239 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.65 or 0.00278816 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00009200 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00041534 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 48.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00014292 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005386 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,128,581 coins and its circulating supply is 169,028,581 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Wanchain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.