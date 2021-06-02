Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WRE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Get Washington Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hoertkorn Richard Charles purchased a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $24.42 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.02. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.17 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $16.95 and a 12-month high of $25.67.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $69.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.48 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.76%.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.