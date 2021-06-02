Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WDH. Bank of America initiated coverage on Waterdrop in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. CLSA started coverage on Waterdrop in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Waterdrop in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE:WDH opened at $8.46 on Wednesday. Waterdrop has a 1 year low of $6.85 and a 1 year high of $11.77.

Waterdrop Inc operates technology platforms for insurance and healthcare service markets. It operates independent third-party insurance platform for health and life insurance; and medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms, as well as provides insurance brokerage services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

