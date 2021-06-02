WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 62.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,715 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 11,242 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $2,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in WD-40 by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in WD-40 by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in WD-40 in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WD-40 in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in WD-40 by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WDFC stock opened at $248.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $264.50. WD-40 has a 52-week low of $183.55 and a 52-week high of $333.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.67 and a beta of -0.24.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). WD-40 had a return on equity of 44.95% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $111.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. WD-40’s payout ratio is presently 65.45%.

WDFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of WD-40 from $353.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

