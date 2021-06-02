Webflix Token (WFX) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Webflix Token (CURRENCY:WFX) traded up 20.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. Over the last week, Webflix Token has traded 15.3% higher against the dollar. One Webflix Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Webflix Token has a market cap of $380,560.36 and approximately $2,518.00 worth of Webflix Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.26 or 0.00082511 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004831 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002641 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00021363 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $390.04 or 0.01029358 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,624.95 or 0.09566724 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00051940 BTC.

Webflix Token Profile

Webflix Token is a coin. Webflix Token’s total supply is 27,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,338,984,493 coins. Webflix Token’s official Twitter account is @WebflixO . The official website for Webflix Token is www.webflix.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Webflix is a broadcasting platform where a wide range of web content, in particular, web series, can be uploaded and connects broadcasting platforms and users, powered by blockchain technology. Webflix Token or WFX is a cryptocurrency that ties Webflix platform to blockchain technology. It can be exchanged at the cryptocurrency exchange and used to trade, pay, invest and support content in the pipeline on Webflix platform. “

