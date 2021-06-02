Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Shares Purchased by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 67.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,996 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Webster Financial worth $3,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 214.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Webster Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Webster Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WBS opened at $57.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Webster Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $23.67 and a 1-year high of $63.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.58.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.35. Webster Financial had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $300.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is currently 57.55%.

Several brokerages recently commented on WBS. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stephens raised Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.09.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

