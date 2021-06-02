Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for New Relic (NEWR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for New Relic (NYSE: NEWR):

5/27/2021 – New Relic was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “New Relic, Inc. is a software analytics company. The Company offers solution which includes application development, production monitoring, real-time analytics, mobile application management and digital transformation. Its products include new relic APM, new relic mobile, new relic insights, new relic services, new relic browser and new relic platform. New Relic, Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

5/14/2021 – New Relic had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $71.00 to $58.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/14/2021 – New Relic had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $70.00 to $55.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/14/2021 – New Relic had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $64.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/8/2021 – New Relic had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

4/7/2021 – New Relic was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “New Relic, Inc. is a software analytics company. The Company offers solution which includes application development, production monitoring, real-time analytics, mobile application management and digital transformation. Its products include new relic APM, new relic mobile, new relic insights, new relic services, new relic browser and new relic platform. New Relic, Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Shares of NEWR stock opened at $62.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. New Relic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.52 and a fifty-two week high of $81.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.91 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.13.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The software maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $172.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.60 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 28.85% and a negative return on equity of 39.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that New Relic, Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Steve Hurn sold 5,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $344,256.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,830.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,192 shares of company stock worth $4,458,496. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEWR. HMI Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in New Relic by 31.8% during the first quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,259,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $323,325,000 after buying an additional 1,270,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,415,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of New Relic by 65,304.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 719,451 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,230,000 after acquiring an additional 718,351 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in New Relic by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,765,510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $292,984,000 after acquiring an additional 605,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in New Relic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,946,000. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

