Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for YETI (YETI)

5/27/2021 – YETI was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $96.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Yeti Holdings, Inc. designs, markets and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under YETI brand primarily in the United States. The company’s products are designed for use in outdoor activities, including recreational and professional pursuits targeting various categories, including hunting, fishing, camping, barbecue, farm and ranch activities and others. Yeti Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

5/14/2021 – YETI had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $80.00 to $94.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/14/2021 – YETI had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $83.00 to $90.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/14/2021 – YETI had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $85.00 to $105.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/14/2021 – YETI had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $68.00 to $90.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/14/2021 – YETI was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Yeti Holdings, Inc. designs, markets and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under YETI brand primarily in the United States. The company’s products are designed for use in outdoor activities, including recreational and professional pursuits targeting various categories, including hunting, fishing, camping, barbecue, farm and ranch activities and others. Yeti Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

5/14/2021 – YETI had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $88.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/14/2021 – YETI had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $101.00 to $106.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/14/2021 – YETI had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $101.00 to $106.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – YETI was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

5/12/2021 – YETI had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $90.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – YETI had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $95.00 to $97.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – YETI had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $87.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – YETI had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $100.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – YETI had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $91.00 to $101.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – YETI had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $91.00 to $101.00.

4/15/2021 – YETI was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Yeti Holdings, Inc. designs, markets and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under YETI brand primarily in the United States. The company’s products are designed for use in outdoor activities, including recreational and professional pursuits targeting various categories, including hunting, fishing, camping, barbecue, farm and ranch activities and others. Yeti Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

4/6/2021 – YETI is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

YETI stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.30. 805,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,502,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.62. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $33.07 and a one year high of $91.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.63.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. YETI had a return on equity of 71.70% and a net margin of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In other YETI news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $1,628,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,751 shares in the company, valued at $21,876,331.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 125,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.93, for a total value of $10,923,015.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,629,742.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 221,577 shares of company stock valued at $18,804,462 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in YETI by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in YETI in the first quarter valued at $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in YETI during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in YETI during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of YETI in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

