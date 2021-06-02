Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for GDS (GDS)

GDS (NASDAQ: GDS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/24/2021 – GDS was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/21/2021 – GDS had its price target lowered by analysts at Macquarie from $122.00 to $115.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/20/2021 – GDS was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “GDS Holdings Limited provides information technology service. It offers integrated solutions, consulting, service and training including data center hosting, IT management and operation outsourcing, business continuity management, disaster recovery and cloud computing services. The company operates primarily in Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, Guangzhou and Chengdu. GDS Holdings Limited is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. “

5/12/2021 – GDS was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “GDS Holdings Limited provides information technology service. It offers integrated solutions, consulting, service and training including data center hosting, IT management and operation outsourcing, business continuity management, disaster recovery and cloud computing services. The company operates primarily in Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, Guangzhou and Chengdu. GDS Holdings Limited is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. “

GDS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.12. 35,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,274,369. GDS Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $116.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.15. The company has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of -92.92 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Get GDS Holdings Limited alerts:

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. GDS had a negative net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%. The business’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDS. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of GDS in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in GDS during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in GDS during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in GDS by 597.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in GDS during the first quarter worth about $79,000. 55.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Holdings Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS Holdings Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.