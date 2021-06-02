Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for SolarWinds (SWI)

SolarWinds (NYSE: SWI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/26/2021 – SolarWinds was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SolarWinds Corporation designs and develops information technology management software. The Company offers solutions consisting of network performance monitoring, configuration, virtualization, database management, hosted logs, security and configuration. SolarWinds Corporation is based in TX, United States. “

5/25/2021 – SolarWinds was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/20/2021 – SolarWinds was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SolarWinds Corporation designs and develops information technology management software. The Company offers solutions consisting of network performance monitoring, configuration, virtualization, database management, hosted logs, security and configuration. SolarWinds Corporation is based in TX, United States. “

5/19/2021 – SolarWinds was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/14/2021 – SolarWinds is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “sell” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

5/14/2021 – SolarWinds was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SolarWinds Corporation designs and develops information technology management software. The Company offers solutions consisting of network performance monitoring, configuration, virtualization, database management, hosted logs, security and configuration. SolarWinds Corporation is based in TX, United States. “

5/13/2021 – SolarWinds was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/6/2021 – SolarWinds was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SolarWinds Corporation designs and develops information technology management software. The Company offers solutions consisting of network performance monitoring, configuration, virtualization, database management, hosted logs, security and configuration. SolarWinds Corporation is based in TX, United States. “

4/30/2021 – SolarWinds had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $19.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – SolarWinds was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

Shares of NYSE SWI traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,014,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,464. SolarWinds Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $24.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.23.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. SolarWinds had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.96 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SolarWinds news, insider Jason Bliss sold 24,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $398,916.21. Following the sale, the insider now owns 782,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,830,665.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWI. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 4,684.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SolarWinds in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SolarWinds by 991.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,948 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 7,220 shares during the period. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SolarWinds in the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in SolarWinds in the first quarter valued at $214,000. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, database, and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

