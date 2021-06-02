Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Experian (EXPN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Experian (LON: EXPN):

5/20/2021 – Experian had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 3,750 ($48.99) price target on the stock.

5/20/2021 – Experian had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 2,550 ($33.32) price target on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Experian had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price target on the stock.

5/14/2021 – Experian had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

LON EXPN opened at GBX 2,703 ($35.31) on Wednesday. Experian plc has a 12 month low of GBX 2,265 ($29.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,192 ($41.70). The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.05. The company has a market cap of £24.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,660.84.

Get Experian plc alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.15. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Experian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.75%.

In other Experian news, insider Alison Brittain purchased 2,250 shares of Experian stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,546 ($33.26) per share, for a total transaction of £57,285 ($74,843.22).

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Experian plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.