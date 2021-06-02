Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Commerzbank (CBK)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Commerzbank (ETR: CBK) in the last few weeks:

5/21/2021 – Commerzbank was given a new €5.60 ($6.59) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Commerzbank was given a new €6.00 ($7.06) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Commerzbank was given a new €5.80 ($6.82) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Commerzbank had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

5/12/2021 – Commerzbank was given a new €5.00 ($5.88) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Commerzbank was given a new €4.70 ($5.53) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Commerzbank was given a new €6.00 ($7.06) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Commerzbank was given a new €7.10 ($8.35) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Commerzbank was given a new €6.20 ($7.29) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Commerzbank was given a new €5.00 ($5.88) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Commerzbank was given a new €5.50 ($6.47) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – Commerzbank was given a new €5.40 ($6.35) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Commerzbank was given a new €6.50 ($7.65) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Commerzbank was given a new €5.00 ($5.88) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

ETR:CBK opened at €6.70 ($7.88) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion and a PE ratio of -3.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €5.59. Commerzbank AG has a one year low of €3.50 ($4.12) and a one year high of €6.75 ($7.94).

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

