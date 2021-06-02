Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Wix.com (WIX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Wix.com (NASDAQ: WIX):

5/14/2021 – Wix.com was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.

5/13/2021 – Wix.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $340.00 to $290.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Wix.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $420.00 to $320.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Wix.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $270.00 to $250.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Wix.com had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $370.00 to $350.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Wix.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $340.00 to $310.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Wix.com had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $350.00 to $375.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Wix.com is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Wix.com was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $310.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Wix.com is benefitting from strong momentum seen in annualized recurring revenues (ARR) from Creative subscriptions along with robust uptake of G-Suite, Ascend, Wix Payments and other new e-commerce applications. Moreover, the company is well positioned to gain from growing user base and healthy adoption of its premium subscription services amid higher online selling activity triggered by the coronavirus crisis. Notably, shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the past one year. However, Wix.com’s limited foothold in international markets along with sluggish spending among small-and-medium sized (SMB) businesses stemming from the coronavirus crisis continues to be an overhang. Rising investments in product development, and infrastructure to counter competition in the e-commerce domain is limiting margin expansion. “

4/5/2021 – Wix.com is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:WIX traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $261.52. 5,869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 751,499. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.61 and a beta of 1.38. Wix.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $208.51 and a fifty-two week high of $362.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $1.00. The company had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.05 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 87.95% and a negative net margin of 27.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 202.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Wix.com during the fourth quarter worth $393,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Wix.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wix.com by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

