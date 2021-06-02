WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$11.29.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WELL shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on WELL Health Technologies from C$9.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$9.00 price target on shares of WELL Health Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Laurentian upped their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$10.75 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TD Securities reduced their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Eight Capital increased their price objective on WELL Health Technologies from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of WELL stock opened at C$7.08 on Wednesday. WELL Health Technologies has a fifty-two week low of C$2.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.62, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.23.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities in Canada and the United States. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of March 29, 2021, it operated 27 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to approximately 2,200 medical clinics across Canada.

