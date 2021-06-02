Wells Fargo & Company Increases The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target to $88.00

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $76.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 17.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SCHW. JMP Securities raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.44.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $74.64 on Wednesday. The Charles Schwab has a 12 month low of $31.63 and a 12 month high of $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.71. The company has a market cap of $134.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

In other The Charles Schwab news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 9,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $640,517.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Haraf sold 7,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total value of $579,476.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,336 shares in the company, valued at $2,983,250.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,345,953 shares of company stock worth $94,054,353 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 117.5% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. 71.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

