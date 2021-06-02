WePower One Day Trading Volume Tops $165,750.00 (WPR)

WePower (CURRENCY:WPR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 1st. During the last week, WePower has traded down 20% against the dollar. One WePower coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0202 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges. WePower has a total market capitalization of $13.88 million and approximately $165,750.00 worth of WePower was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.54 or 0.00083342 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004900 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002730 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00021425 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $374.19 or 0.01021235 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,564.15 or 0.09727285 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.74 or 0.00092077 BTC.

WePower Coin Profile

WePower is a coin. It was first traded on January 4th, 2018. WePower’s total supply is 745,248,183 coins and its circulating supply is 688,788,616 coins. The official website for WePower is wepower.network . WePower’s official Twitter account is @WePowerN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WePower is /r/WePowerNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “WePower is a blockchain-based green energy trading platform. It connects energy buyers (households and investors) directly with the green energy producers and creates an opportunity to purchase energy upfront at below-market rates. WePower uses energy tokenization to standardize, simplify and open globally the currently existing energy investment ecosystem. Energy tokenization ensures liquidity and extends access to capital. Final consumers, investors, and energy market makers can buy energy for a reduced price. WePower is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and it's the sole payment method of the WePower Network. “

Buying and Selling WePower

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WePower directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WePower should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WePower using one of the exchanges listed above.

