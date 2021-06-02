Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$14.32.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WDO. Pi Financial decreased their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.15 to C$13.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Eight Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$18.00 to C$16.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

TSE:WDO opened at C$11.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market cap of C$1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 52 week low of C$7.78 and a 52 week high of C$15.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.66.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$48.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$64.32 million. Analysts expect that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Wesdome Gold Mines

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

