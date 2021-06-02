Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$14.32.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WDO. Pi Financial decreased their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.15 to C$13.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Eight Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$18.00 to C$16.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.
TSE:WDO opened at C$11.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market cap of C$1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 52 week low of C$7.78 and a 52 week high of C$15.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.66.
About Wesdome Gold Mines
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.
