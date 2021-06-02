West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) CFO Sells $140,850.00 in Stock

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) CFO Douglas R. Gulling sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $140,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,399,689.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

WTBA traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,827. The company has a market capitalization of $474.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $28.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.78.

Get West Bancorporation alerts:

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $25.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.70 million. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 16.49%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This is an increase from West Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 47.7% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 60,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 19,460 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of West Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 4,817 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of West Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.14% of the company’s stock.

West Bancorporation Company Profile

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for West Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.